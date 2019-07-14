ST. SURE--Ellen. 1929-2019. Ellen St. Sure died on the morning of July 8th, 2019. She was born in Oakland, CA, graduated from Bennington College, served as the editor of the Hudson Review, raised a family and worked as a journalist for the Jerusalem Post in Israel, before returning to the San Francisco Bay area with her three children, obtaining a PhD in English Literature from the University of California, Berkeley, and later becoming an adjunct professor of English there and at Stanford University. For the past two decades Ellen has lived in Brewster, MA, where she served as the town archivist and avidly performed historical research leading to numerous manuscripts and presentations, including a book and exhibition of paintings by the 19th century itinerant portrait artist Giddings H. Ballou http://www.ghballou.com/ articles/boston_com.html Her broad range of creative interests included working in her unique and lovely garden and cultivating powerful relationships with her family and those she loved dearly, generously supporting and encouraging them to pursue their dreams. She is survived by three children, Dor, Noa, and Pico, seven grandchildren, Caleb, Allegra, Zeno, Pico, Tyler, Jonah, and Milo, and one remarkably great- grandchild, Levi. She was the daughter of Elizabeth St. Sure (Bliss) and J. Paul St. Sure. The family may be contacted by emailing to [email protected]
Published in The New York Times on July 14, 2019