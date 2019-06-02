TRACHTENBERG--Ellen, age 94, died Thursday, May 30th, 2019. She is survived by her two sons, Leonard Jacobs and his wife, Kathy and Jay S. Jacobs and his wife Mindy, and her stepson, Peter Trachtenberg and wife, Mary, four beloved grandchildren, Steven Jacobs and his wife Shawne, Sarah Hageman and her husband Paul; Jessica Jacobs, Jacqueline Diamond, and her husband, Evan. In addition, she is survived by five great-grandchildren, Reece, Ryan, and William Jacobs and Landon and Brooklyn Diamond. Ellen was born in Dresden, Germany in 1924 and with her parents immigrated to the United States in 1939. She was predeceased by her second husband, Anatole Trachtenberg and lived in Florham Park, NJ. Services will be graveside at King Solomon Cemetery in Clifton, NJ at 11am on Monday.
Published in The New York Times on June 2, 2019