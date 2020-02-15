VIOLETT--Ellen McCarter, known to her friends and family as Pucky, died peacefully at home on Thursday, February 13, 2020, at the age of 94. Born in New York, she was a longtime resident of Manhattan and Southold, Long Island. She was predeceased by her partner in marriage, Mary P.R. Thomas (Tommy). She was the daughter of Ellen and Nelson Doubleday, Sr., and is survived by a sister, Neltje, six nieces, one nephew and many loving and devoted friends. Her career began at the age of 17 when she published Stand In, a short story in Harper's Bazaar. She went on to be a television dramatist whose career spanned four decades from 1950 through the 1990s. Her adaptations and original dramas include The Lottery, episodes of The Defenders, The Experiment starring Michael Douglas in his television debut, Go Ask Alice and Big Blonde for PBS's Great Performance series. She was also the author of the well- received novel, Double Take. A graduate of Barnard College, she was a committed and generous philanthropist supporting women's causes, the literary and performing arts, and human rights. She was a lifelong Democrat and political activist. There will be a memorial service at a later date.



