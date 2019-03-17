Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLIN LONDON. View Sign

LONDON--Ellin N. Ellin N. London (Ellin Ruth Naumburg) was born June 4, 1923. She grew up in NYC and at Apple Bee Farm, Croton on Hudson, NY. Daughter to the late Ruth Morgenthau Knight and the late George W. Naumburg, she passed away at age 95 on March 10, 2019, in Shelburne, Vermont. A self-described 'Professional Volunteer', Ellin graduated from Wellesley College in 1945. Moving to NYC, and while at the League of Women Voters, she became a dedicated environmentalist at its nascent stages. Her concerns became focused principally upon the Environment & Land Conservation. She was a founder of the Federated Conservationists of Westchester County, and served for many years at the Population Institute, and on the Alaska Conservation Foundation, the Trust for Public Land's advisory board, the Henry Morgenthau Preserve, the High School for Environmental Studies in NYC, and numerous other charitable activities. She was an early and significant proponent of Conservation Easements to save undeveloped land, as a significant alternative to outright purchase. She worked on this in Westchester, and further afield. She also worked extensively on TPL's saving of the Weir Farm National Historic Site, in Wilton, CT. Ellin was the loving wife of the late Robert D. London, MD. They lived in Scarsdale, NY and at their estate, Blue Herons, in Pound Ridge, NY. She was a member of the Cosmopolitan Club. She was preceded in death by her brothers, George and Philip Naumburg; and grandfathers, Ambassador Henry Morgenthau and Elkan Naumburg. Ellin is survived by her sons, Roger, Douglas and Christopher London, five grand-children and five great-grandchildren. Those who wish to may donate in Ellin's name to Planned Parenthood, Shelburne Farms, or the Naumburg Orchestral Concerts. Services will be Private.



