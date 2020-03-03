Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elliot B Quick. View Sign Service Information Memorial service 1:00 PM Brooklyn Meeting House 110 Schermerhorn St Brooklyn , NY View Map Send Flowers Send Flowers Obituary

1984 - 2020

Elliot B. Quick died after a fall on February 19, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. He was 35.







Elliot was a dramaturg and taught theater history and playwriting at the Maggie Flanigan School of Acting and SUNY Purchase.







Originally from Washington DC, Elliot attended the Sidwell Friends School and went on to study Theater Arts at Brown University where he graduated in 2007. He received his MFA in Dramaturgy and Dramatic Criticism from the Yale School of Drama where he was the Resident Dramaturg and Associate Artistic Director for the Yale Summer Cabaret Shakespeare Festival and the Associate Artistic Director for the Yale Cabaret's 43rd Season.







Elliot was a cherished member of the Brooklyn theater community, working as a performer, producer, dramaturg, and director. He co-founded the theater company Piehole. He worked with New Saloon, Page 73, New York City Center, Playwrights Horizons, The Fisher Center at Bard, The New Ohio, The Public Theater, The Civilians, New York Theater Workshop, and the Yale Cabaret, among others.







Elliot believed deeply in the power of people coming together, and he dedicated himself to creating communities of artists. Professionally, Elliot turned to teaching as a way to stay connected to his curiosity and engage the next generation of theater artists. In his own words: "It is crucial that we also make space to sit together, feed the soul, and fortify the mind. My classes are an opportunity to ask why performance has been a vital medium of human expression for thousands of years, and to remind ourselves what we love about it."







Elliot found his life's work in the support and care of other artists. In his death, this labor of love has been made visible. He will be remembered for his intellect and idealism, and for the way he always put others first.







He is predeceased by his father, Perry D. Quick, and survived by his mother Pamela Johnson, his sister Abby Quick, and his circle of dear friends.







A memorial service will be held on March 14th at 1 pm at the Brooklyn Meeting House (110 Schermerhorn St.) with reception to follow in the social room. Elliot B. Quick died after a fall on February 19, 2020 in Brooklyn, New York. He was 35.Elliot was a dramaturg and taught theater history and playwriting at the Maggie Flanigan School of Acting and SUNY Purchase.Originally from Washington DC, Elliot attended the Sidwell Friends School and went on to study Theater Arts at Brown University where he graduated in 2007. He received his MFA in Dramaturgy and Dramatic Criticism from the Yale School of Drama where he was the Resident Dramaturg and Associate Artistic Director for the Yale Summer Cabaret Shakespeare Festival and the Associate Artistic Director for the Yale Cabaret's 43rd Season.Elliot was a cherished member of the Brooklyn theater community, working as a performer, producer, dramaturg, and director. He co-founded the theater company Piehole. He worked with New Saloon, Page 73, New York City Center, Playwrights Horizons, The Fisher Center at Bard, The New Ohio, The Public Theater, The Civilians, New York Theater Workshop, and the Yale Cabaret, among others.Elliot believed deeply in the power of people coming together, and he dedicated himself to creating communities of artists. Professionally, Elliot turned to teaching as a way to stay connected to his curiosity and engage the next generation of theater artists. In his own words: "It is crucial that we also make space to sit together, feed the soul, and fortify the mind. My classes are an opportunity to ask why performance has been a vital medium of human expression for thousands of years, and to remind ourselves what we love about it."Elliot found his life's work in the support and care of other artists. In his death, this labor of love has been made visible. He will be remembered for his intellect and idealism, and for the way he always put others first.He is predeceased by his father, Perry D. Quick, and survived by his mother Pamela Johnson, his sister Abby Quick, and his circle of dear friends.A memorial service will be held on March 14th at 1 pm at the Brooklyn Meeting House (110 Schermerhorn St.) with reception to follow in the social room. Published on NYTimes.com from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close