ROSENGARTEN--Elliot, passed away peacefully on March 7, 2020, age 94. Beloved husband of Claire (deceased), loving father of Nan Jensen (Soren), cherished and devoted grandfather of Jonathan, Hannah, Daniel and Jacob. In his later years, Elliot was an enthusiastic and passionate docent at the New York Museum of Natural History and backstage tour guide at the Metropolitan Opera. Services 12:00pm, Sunday, March 15th at The Riverside, 76th Street at Amsterdam Avenue.
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 11, 2020