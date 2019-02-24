Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELLIOT WOHL. View Sign

WOHL--Elliot. Aged 80, died peacefully of Parkinson's complications on February 16, surrounded by family. Born March 1, 1938 to Philip and Anna Wohl. Raised in Manhattan, graduate of Hunter College and NY Law School, LLB and LLM. A force of nature, he practiced law for 50+ years, raised 7 children, and centered his life around family, friends, laughter, and faith. Always filling cars with children headed for beaches, ski mountains, or flights to Israel. Judaism was integral to his life, active in congregations, and opening his home for large Passover seders. Sporting a full beard, larger-than-life stature, and riotous humor, everyone gravitated to him. Beloved son, brother, uncle, father, and zeyda. Survived by his wife of 41 years, Judith, his brother Jack (Dolly), his children, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a universe of friends brightened by his jokes, smiles, and embrace. Funeral and burial held on February 18, near his home in Rancho Santa Fe, CA.



