EISMAN--Elliott Henry. Born in Brooklyn, NY December 12, 1928. Married for 59 years to Lillian Eisman. Survived by his wife Lillian Eisman, children Steven Eisman, Dana Eisman Cohen, daughter-in-law Valerie Feigen, son-in-law, Michael Cohen and grandchildren Benjamin and Sofia Cohen and Dani, Alex and David Eisman. He graduated from the Yeshiva of Flatbush, Erasmus High School, University of Michigan and Harvard Law School. He was a JAG during the Korean war, Manhattan DA in the 1950s and a defense attorney in the early 1960s. He then joined the money management business founded by his wife at Oppenheimer and Company. They were partners in every sense of the word for over 50 years. They were later joined by their son-in-law Michael Cohen and in the late 1990s moved to Neuberger Berman. His children Steven Eisman and Dana Eisman Cohen joined the team at Neuberger in later years. He was passionate about family, Jewish education and the Jewish people. He was a long- time member of Congregation Kehilath Jeshurun. As an alumni of a Jewish education, he sent his own children to Ramaz Yeshiva. He believed wholeheartedly in Israel and the Jewish people and one of his favorite charities was the American Friends of Bet El Yeshiva. He was passionate about investing. He worked tirelessly for his clients at Neuberger Berman. Whether meeting with analysts or companies, it was often remarked that Elliott was always the one who asked the best questions in any meeting. He was witty and smart with a dry sense of humour. Importantly, he was the one we most relied upon. In a pinch, Elliott was always there. He embodied the Jewish word "Hineni"-Here I am. Funeral Services will be Friday, February 8th at Riverside Memorial Chapel, 180 West 76th St. at 9:30am.
Published in The New York Times on Feb. 8, 2019