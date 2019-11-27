Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elliott J Koenig. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

1928 - 2019

Elliott J. Koenig, of West Palm Beach, FL, and Fairfield, CT, passed away on November 20, 2019, with family at his side.



Elliott was born on April 27, 1928, to Abe and Mary Koenig of Bridgeport, CT. He shared a happy childhood with his favorite sister Beverly. Elliott's reputation preceded him. It could be said Elliott never met a stranger; he was continually meeting friends.



Elliott's popularity was a result of his overwhelming and infectious positive attitude, accompanied by his unmistakable roaring laugh and gift for story-telling, earning him the famous nickname of "Bad Elliott".



Elliott proudly served his country overseas and was awarded a World War II Victory Medal before returning to the states, where he married the love his life, Evelyn. He then continued his college education at the University of Bridgeport, where he graduated with a major in business. Elliott joined his father in growing Koenig Artist Supplies, where he enjoyed many years of success.



Elliott served on the board of numerous organizations including the National Art Material Trade Association, Museum of Art Science and Industry, Greater Bridgeport Chamber of Commerce, Bridgeport Hospital, University of Bridgeport, Probus, and Connecticut National Bank. Elliott was very active in his community as a member of the Masonic Fraternity (over 50 years).



Elliott is survived by his sister, Beverly (Alan) Schpero, daughter Karry (Samuel) Meshberg, sons Robert (Shari) Koenig and Dr. Kenneth (Patrish) Koenig. Elliott will be lovingly remembered by his nine grandchildren, Crislin (Tom) Waldman, Abby (Matt) Baker, Dr. Sarah (Matt) Meshberg-Cohen, Dr. Emily (Rob) Egdamin, Jacob (Marie) Koenig, Zachary (Grace) Koenig, Jared (Melany) Koenig, Dr. Gavin Koenig, and 12 great-grandchildren. Elliott is predeceased by his loving wife of 61 years, Evelyn Koenig.



