MARSALIS--Ellis. The Juilliard community mourns the passing of Ellis Marsalis, a distinguished artist, educator and recipient of an honorary doctorate from The Juilliard School in 2003. His extraordinary accomplishments as a teacher and performer influenced generations of jazz artists. He also played an important role in developing the philosophy upon which our jazz program is based. We send our deepest condolences to his son Wynton, director of Juilliard Jazz, and his entire family. Ellis was a caring and empathetic individual who will be deeply missed by us all. Damian Woetzel, President Ara Guzelimian, Provost and Dean Joseph W. Polisi, President Emeritus Aaron Flagg, Chair and Associate Director, Jazz Studies
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2020