BERMAN--Ellyn Schiff. Ellyn Schiff Berman died at 85 on December 16, 2019, 9 days after being struck by a truck while crossing the street on the upper west side of Manhattan. She was a graduate of Smith College and received her Doctorate of Social Work from Hunter College School of Social Work, where she also served for many years as a Professional Development Counselor with the School's New York City Department of Health and Mental Hygiene Scholarship Program, mentoring hundreds of graduate students. A woman who made friends wherever she went, she believed in human connection, social justice, and helping others. She was passionate about arts and culture and the ever-expanding circles of friends she gathered around her at all times. She considered herself supremely fortunate to have been married for sixty years to Benjamin, who died in May 2017, and she loved her relationships with her family: her children John, and his wife Robin Glassman; Jessica, and her husband Michael Fernandez; and Paul, and his wife Laura Dickinson; and her grandchildren Emma, Aaron, and Julien. Those of us who loved her will mourn her the remainder of our lives. Friends and relatives might do one kind or generous thing in her memory. Donations may be made to the New Sanctuary Coalition, the Parole Preparation Project, or to the Riverside Park Conservancy for a bench in her honor.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019