FORINO--Elsie Zguris. The earth lost a truly bright light on September 7 with the peaceful passing of Elsie Forino at age 87. A devoted wife, a loving mother, a playful grandmother and great-grandmother, but most of all a believer in people, Elsie lived her profound faith through her kindness and concern for others and touched the lives of all she met in remarkable ways.





