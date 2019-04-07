Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ELSIE NELSON. View Sign

NELSON--Elsie Reilly. Elsie Reilly Nelson, died peacefully on March 18, 2019 at her home in New York City. She was surrounded by her family. Born on July 15th, 1925, she graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1943 and Manhattanville College in 1947. She earned a law degree from St. John's University School of Law, where she met her husband, George A. Nelson, Jr. In 1953, she joined her father's law firm, Clarke & Reilly. It then became known as Reilly & Reilly, and she practiced law for over three decades. A resident of Manhattan and Southampton, Elsie was interred on March 20th at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary R.C. Cemetery in Southampton, alongside her husband and her parents, John Gabriel and Elsie Stork Reilly. She is survived by her four children, Elsie Nelson, Mary Dinwiddie (Lee), Catherine Brown and George Nelson (Dovile), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.



NELSON--Elsie Reilly. Elsie Reilly Nelson, died peacefully on March 18, 2019 at her home in New York City. She was surrounded by her family. Born on July 15th, 1925, she graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1943 and Manhattanville College in 1947. She earned a law degree from St. John's University School of Law, where she met her husband, George A. Nelson, Jr. In 1953, she joined her father's law firm, Clarke & Reilly. It then became known as Reilly & Reilly, and she practiced law for over three decades. A resident of Manhattan and Southampton, Elsie was interred on March 20th at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary R.C. Cemetery in Southampton, alongside her husband and her parents, John Gabriel and Elsie Stork Reilly. She is survived by her four children, Elsie Nelson, Mary Dinwiddie (Lee), Catherine Brown and George Nelson (Dovile), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close