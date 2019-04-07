NELSON--Elsie Reilly. Elsie Reilly Nelson, died peacefully on March 18, 2019 at her home in New York City. She was surrounded by her family. Born on July 15th, 1925, she graduated from Convent of the Sacred Heart in 1943 and Manhattanville College in 1947. She earned a law degree from St. John's University School of Law, where she met her husband, George A. Nelson, Jr. In 1953, she joined her father's law firm, Clarke & Reilly. It then became known as Reilly & Reilly, and she practiced law for over three decades. A resident of Manhattan and Southampton, Elsie was interred on March 20th at Sacred Hearts of Jesus and Mary R.C. Cemetery in Southampton, alongside her husband and her parents, John Gabriel and Elsie Stork Reilly. She is survived by her four children, Elsie Nelson, Mary Dinwiddie (Lee), Catherine Brown and George Nelson (Dovile), five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 7, 2019