WESTFALL--Emery, died at 89 years old peacefully surrounded by his family in New York City. He spent his business career in advertising, marketing, public relations and special events. He served as Director of Corporate Advertising for both AT&T and NYNEX (now Verizon). After he left Verizon, he joined Major League Baseball in business affairs, and was involved in negotiations for satellite broadcast rights of games to foreign countries and special events such as appearances by Major League All Stars versus Japanese All Stars. In his personal life, he was a 20-year fund raiser for The United States Olympic Committee. For five of those years, he headed the New York Metro Area Drive and ran the Olympic torch. Emery has been on the Jesse Owens Foundation Board and the Theodore Roosevelt Home Historic Site Committee, NYC. Other volunteer activities include Advisory Board for the City College Center for the Arts, and Trustee of the Library of the Chathams and the Chatham Historical Society. He was also very involved in the Roundabout Theater's fundraising team to restore its 42nd Street Theater. He is survived by his wife Carole Bellidora Westfall, his sister Faye Lutz, two daughters Leslie Swenson and Pamela Westfall Dowker (Peter) and four grandchildren. He was predeceased by his wife Janice and son-in-law Ken Swenson. His family and friends will miss his rhymes and poems as the "Bard of 76th Street".



