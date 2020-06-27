Emilia Galante-Haas
1947 -2020



Emilia (Aimee) Galante-Haas, beloved wife and mother, passed away tragically and unexpectedly on February 5, 2020. Aimee received a BA in Education from St. John's University and an MS in Early Childhood Education from Hunter College. She taught grades K-2 at P.S. 36 in the Bronx for 17 years where she positively inspired hundreds of children, many from broken homes. She volunteered at St. Agnes Hospital and White Plains Hospital for 25 years. She was good-hearted, warm, passionate, out-spoken, talkative, caring, beautiful and was loved by all. Aimee's favorite quote "I've learned that people will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you made them feel" was incorporated into the way she treated others for which she will always fondly be remembered. Aimee was the daughter of Raymond and Bernice Galante of the Bronx NY and is survived by her husband Gary Haas of Rye, NY and son Steven Haas who are devastated by her loss.

Published in New York Times from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.
