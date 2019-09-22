Guest Book View Sign Service Information Burnett & White Funeral Homes 91 E Market St Rhinebeck , NY 12572 (845)-876-3193 Send Flowers Obituary

HARDING--Emily Sophia, 77, died peacefully at home in Rhinebeck on Sunday, September 8th, 2019. Born on December 28th, 1941, in London, England, she was the daughter of the late Philip Harding and Alice Astor Pleydell-Bouverie. Emily grew up in New York City and in Rhinebeck with her brother Ivan Obolensky and her sisters Sylvia Guirey (nee Obolensky) and Romana McEwen (nee von Hofmannsthal). In 1963, she married the architect Michael Zimmer, son of the Indologist Heinrich Zimmer. Their son Jacob was born in 1967. Later, she married Eric Glanbard. Then, after a particularly long and happy engagement, she married the artist Clark Murray in 2017. An accomplished horse rider and trainer, Emily was a strong presence at the Southlands Foundation, the renowned Rhinebeck horse riding school. She was a natural scholar, and in later life, she returned to school and threw herself with characteristic determination into studies: after gaining her master's degree as a special student at Vassar College, she was accepted into a PhD program at Columbia. She relished her work under the mentorship of Professor David Cannadine, and enjoyed several months spent intently researching at the British Library in London. After the completion of her dissertation, titled Political Thought in the British Caribbean, 1750-1785, she received her doctorate in 2007, an achievement which gave her enormous pleasure and of which, although she wouldn't admit it, she was justifiably proud. Sweet, loyal, generous and with a wry sense of humor, she will be greatly missed. Her son Jacob predeceased her in 1990. She is survived by her husband Clark. There will be a private interment in the Astor family plot. Memorial donations may be made in Emily's memory to Southlands Foundation:



