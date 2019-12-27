Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for EMILY KAHN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

KAHN--Emily Mason, died at home in Brattleboro, VT, December 10th, 2019 at the age of 87 surrounded by people she loved, including her husband of 62 years, the painter Wolf Kahn. Mason was born January 12, 1932 in New York City, the daughter of artist Alice Trumbull Mason and sea captain, Warwood Mason. She attended the High School of Music and Art and graduated from The Cooper Union. In 1956, she traveled to Venice on a Fulbright, where she would marry Kahn. They returned to New York City where Mason began exhibiting her abstract paintings on 10th Street with her first solo show at Area Gallery in 1960. She has exhibited regularly since and is currently represented by Miles McEnery Gallery in New York City and LewAllen Galleries in Santa Fe, NM. Alongside her art career, Mason was dually dedicated to art education. She taught at New York City's Hunter College for three decades and her philanthropy was enjoyed by many institutions including the Brattleboro Museum and Art Center, the Vermont Studio Center, and numerous institutes and progressive causes. Mason was also an accomplished cook, gardener, naturalist, and mother. Emily Mason is survived by her husband; daughter and son-in-law Cecily Kahn and David Kapp; daughter and son-in-law Melany Kahn and Bo Foard; as well as four grandchildren Tamil Kapp, Arthur Kapp, Mason Foard, and Ally Foard; and step-grand- children Emily Foard and Cooper Foard. There will be a memorial in New York and in Vermont in the spring.



Published in The New York Times on Dec. 27, 2019

