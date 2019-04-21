Obituary Guest Book View Sign

WYATT--Emma Jean (Jeanie) Rabke, passed away, surrounded by family at home, in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 65. A pioneering woman, nationally recognized in the field of investment management, Jeanie found her greatest gift and joy was simply, to help people. She loved math, managing her clients' and friends' financial interests, writing, and picking stocks and investments. She loved helping individuals pursue their dreams and had a special place in her heart for supporting organizations and individuals making a difference in our communities. Jeanie was passionate about her business and the people who ran it; the employees at STMM were nothing short of partners and family to her. The firm's devotion to its employees and to its clients was absolute and one of Jeanie's core values. She enjoyed life to the fullest with Bill, her husband of 29 years. The two shared a love for the Texas coast, fishing, hunting, travel, friends, and epic family gatherings centered around their close-knit blended family. Together Jeanie and Bill kept a speculative eye out for a great bargain in real estate, had an astonishing range of dining passions, from Michelin-starred restaurants to greasy spoon cafes, and seized every opportunity to enjoy far-flung vacations with family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate, whether it was to throw a wedding, a birthday party, or a community-wide Thanksgiving feast for Rockport, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. In a profession still famously dominated by men, Jeanie made Wall Street her own and blazed a trail for women, first as a money manager and later as an entrepreneur. Jeanie was born in Austin, Texas on August 9, 1953, the daughter of Mable Clair Reed Slack and Adriel McFerran Slack. Her father worked for Southwestern Bell and her mother as a switchboard operator. She lived close to the



WYATT--Emma Jean (Jeanie) Rabke, passed away, surrounded by family at home, in San Antonio, Texas, on Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at the age of 65. A pioneering woman, nationally recognized in the field of investment management, Jeanie found her greatest gift and joy was simply, to help people. She loved math, managing her clients' and friends' financial interests, writing, and picking stocks and investments. She loved helping individuals pursue their dreams and had a special place in her heart for supporting organizations and individuals making a difference in our communities. Jeanie was passionate about her business and the people who ran it; the employees at STMM were nothing short of partners and family to her. The firm's devotion to its employees and to its clients was absolute and one of Jeanie's core values. She enjoyed life to the fullest with Bill, her husband of 29 years. The two shared a love for the Texas coast, fishing, hunting, travel, friends, and epic family gatherings centered around their close-knit blended family. Together Jeanie and Bill kept a speculative eye out for a great bargain in real estate, had an astonishing range of dining passions, from Michelin-starred restaurants to greasy spoon cafes, and seized every opportunity to enjoy far-flung vacations with family and friends. She never missed an opportunity to celebrate, whether it was to throw a wedding, a birthday party, or a community-wide Thanksgiving feast for Rockport, Texas in the wake of Hurricane Harvey. In a profession still famously dominated by men, Jeanie made Wall Street her own and blazed a trail for women, first as a money manager and later as an entrepreneur. Jeanie was born in Austin, Texas on August 9, 1953, the daughter of Mable Clair Reed Slack and Adriel McFerran Slack. Her father worked for Southwestern Bell and her mother as a switchboard operator. She lived close to the University of Texas campus, where Jeanie earned a scholarship. She hoped to study theater arts with the intention of directing children's theater, but university administrators had taken note of how outstandingly the young woman had scored in mathematics entrance exams. This led the math department to recruit her, a switch that changed the trajectory of Jeanie's life. She became the first woman to major in actuarial science at UT -- taking time off to start a family, and graduating Phi Beta Kappa. A Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) charterholder, Jeanie also later earned a Masters of Business Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio. Rather than going into insurance, the path taken by most actuarial grads, Jeanie took a banking job in Corpus Christi. This led to a job with Frost Bank in San Antonio where she rose to lead the Trust Department. Under her direction, the bank grew assets under management from $750 million when she started to $13 billion when she left 19 years later. In 2000, Jeanie founded South Texas Money Management, which is now the largest independent money management firm in San Antonio. Starting with five people, a few clients and modest assets, Jeanie expanded the firm to five additional offices around the state of Texas. STMM now employs 60 people and has earned the confidence of thousands of clients, including foundations, pension funds, and endowments. Jeanie was always proud that STMM is women-owned and that the majority of the firm's professionals are women. Jeanie and South Texas Money Management have been recognized by such national media as Barron's, CNBC, Forbes, Financial Times, Financial Advisor, Investment News, Wealth Manager, Bloomberg Wealth Manager, Financial Planning, and Pensions and Investments. The firm was recognized as 'Top Guns' by Informa Investment Solutions and 'Top Guns of the Decade' for the ten years ended 2010. Jeanie was often interviewed for her expertise and opinions by Barron's and The Wall Street Journal, and did live broadcasts for Fox Business News, CNBC and Bloomberg Radio. She was honored by the Texas Business Hall of Fame and the San Antonio Women's Hall of Fame. She received additional accolades including the Athena Women's Leadership Award by the North San Antonio Chamber of Commerce, the San Antonio Business Journal's Women's Leadership Award, the Outstanding Alumnus Award from UTSA and the inaugural Women in Business Award from the Greehey School of Business at St. Mary's University. For many years she penned a regular column for the San Antonio Express News called, "More Than Money." Jeanie's philanthropic heart and determination to give back led her to institute and oversee South Texas Money Management's unique non-profit give back program. This and additional charitable contributions by the firm total over $6 million invested in the people and communities she loved. Jeanie and Bill have also enjoyed supporting numerous causes near and dear to their hearts. Jeanie served on the Board of Governors of the CFA Institute, the State Pension Review Board, the National Endowment Fund Board of Trustees for the American Red Cross, the Pension Plan Board of Trustees for The University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio, the Southwest School of Art Board of Directors, the Southwest Research Institute Board of Trustees, the Texas Cultural Trust Board of Directors, the Advisory Boards of the Lady Bird Johnson Wildlife Center and the Joe and Theresa Long Center for the Performing Arts, and was an active Member of Texas Women for the Arts. She had been recently appointed to the Board of the Employees Retirement System of Texas. Additionally, she ardently supported the Rockport Center for the Arts, Austin-based Conspirare, and many other arts organizations. Jeanie was a member of the Argyle, the Coronado Club, Timely Topics, the Corpus Christi Yacht Club, and Club Giraud, where she served on the Board of Directors. Jeanie is survived by her husband William I. Wyatt, Jr. (Bill) who has kept life full of laughter and zest. She is survived by their three sons and their families of whom she was tremendously proud: Angela and Trey Rabke of San Antonio, Joan and Richey Wyatt of San Antonio, and Susan Ludwigson and John Wyatt of Glen Ridge, N.J. Jeanie's eight grandchildren Cypress, Meriwether and Storey Rabke; Henry and Taylor Wyatt; and Ben, Eloise, and Karin Wyatt were the source of her utmost joy. Jeanie is survived by a sister, Catherine, of Amarillo, and numerous nieces and nephews whom she adored. Jeanie loved and was grateful for the decades of love and care from the Armijo and Cantu families who she considered family. A private family graveside service will be held at the historic Oliver Powell Cemetery where her parents were buried in Smithville, Texas. A memorial service will be held at St. David's Episcopal Church in Austin, Texas on Monday, April 29th at 1pm with the Reverend Patrick Gahan officiating. St. David's was the beloved church of Jeanie's parents and the church she attended growing up; it was the church where her son, Trey, was baptized and where her father's funeral was held. A memorial Conspirare service will be held in San Antonio at a later date to be announced by the family. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to a . Funeral Home Porter Loring Mortuary

1101 McCullough

San Antonio , TX 78212

(210) 495-8221 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The New York Times on Apr. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites University of Texas Return to today's Obituaries for New York Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close