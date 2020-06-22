1938 - 2020

AGBO--Emmanuel Abonyi. (February 20, 1938 - June 20, 2020). With gratitude to the Almighty for a life well lived the Ugwu Agbo-Nnadi family announces the passing of Chief Hon. Emmanuel Abonyi Agbo, Chineyelugo 1of Orba Udu Kingdom, Enugu, Nigeria in the early hours of June 20th, 2020 at Jamaica Hospital and Medical Center, Jamaica, New York. He passed at the ripe age of 82 of natural causes.



Chief Hon. Agbo attended St. Anthony Primary School, Isienu where he obtained First School Leaving Certificate with a Distinction. He proceeded to Our Lady of Lourdes Teachers' Training College, Iwollo and graduated with Grade II Teachers' Certificate in 1963. He taught in schools at Ovoko, Iheaka, Itchi, Igogoro, Iheakpu-Awka, Umueze Avuru and the surrounding communities before retiring as Headmaster.



In 1967, Chief Hon. Agbo met his devoted wife of 53 years Lolo Bridget Agbo. However the scheduled elaborate wedding did not hold due to the Nigerian-Biafran war. Rather an emergency wedding took place at St. Patrick's Parish Enugu. The union yielded 10 children, 6 daughters and 4 sons. All sons and daughters are married.



In 1971, Chief Hon. Agbo was elected the Councillor representing Orba in Isi-Uzo Local Government Council. In 1973 he became the Chairman of Orba County Council. His political activities led to his overwhelming election as a member representing Isi-Uzo Central Constituency in the Anambra State House of Assembly from 1979 to 1983. He discharged his legislative duties with passion and was instrumental in the success of His Excellency, Gov Jim Nwobodo's administration.



In 1983, Chief Hon Agbo was the first Orba indigene to be publicly honored with a chieftaincy title by Igwe Samuel Nnadi as Chinyelugo 1 of Orba. This was in recognition for his excellent representation at the house and his community servcies including but not limited to Vice Chairman of St. Anthony Parish, Isienu, and Secretary of Christ the King Parish Amalla. He was also President of Orba Town Union and the Traditional Prime Minister for the Orba community under Igwe John Nwangwu. He received Special Papal Blessing from Pope John Paul II.



Despite Chief Hon. Agbo's difficult childhood of an only son who lost his mother at a young age, he rose to become a peace-loving family man, a pillar and a giant contributor in community services and nation building. Chief Hon. Agbo spent most of the past 10 years in New York City with his first daughter Dr. Ngozi Udeh and his son-in-law, Prof. Eze Sunny Patrick Udeh to attend to his failing health.



Chief Hon. Agbo is survived by his lovely wife Bridget, 10 children and 32 grandchildren. Cosmos & Ebele with 3 children; Charlie & Onyinye with 4 children; Ngozi & Sunny with 5 children; Chinyere & Ik with 2 children; Chika & Edwin with 1 child; Emeka & Nkem with 3 children; Ebere & Emeka with 5 children; Uche & Nonye with 2 children; Uju & Kenechi with 4 children; and Ekene & Kenechchukwu with 3 children.



