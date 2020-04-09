GORDON--Emmanuel. My dear Uncle Manny. You were taken from us all way too soon. You were not just my great uncle, you were a mentor and close friend. Thank you for teaching me about fancy colored diamonds, the ones that shined as bright and powerfully as you did in life. You only believed in the best, that's because you were the best. You were humble, kind, loving and generous. You were a man's man. The salt of the earth. I love you so much and I am forever grateful to have spent so many amazing life moments together. Love, Ben



