O'SULLIVAN--Emmet. Emmet Padraic O'Sullivan passed away at home in Rockville Centre, New York on May 17, 2020. Born January 11, 1936 at the "old" Misericodia Hospital in the Yorkville section of New York City to Eileen ("Tess") and Sean O'Sullivan. He attended All Hallows High School in the Bronx and went on to receive his BBA (Accounting) degree from Iona College in 1957. Emmet advanced through a variety of management positions with New York City area corporations. He began his career in public accounting with what is now Ernst and Young and then served as corporate controller, vice president and member of the board of directors of Ward Leonard Electric Co., Inc. Thereafter he was Vice President and CFO of the Unimax Group, Inc. where he was also a member of the executive committee and board of directors. He later went on to become President and CEO of Modern Maid Food Products, Inc., and served on several corporate boards including Modern Maid, Dalgety, Inc. and the Martin-Brower Company. In 1999 he retired as CEO of The Richelieu Group. Emmet served on numerous philanthropic boards over the years including; Westchester Association for Retarded Citizens, and New York Medical College, where he served from 1978-1989 as chairman of the finance committee, treasurer and as a member of the executive committee during a particularly crucial period of the College's transition. He also served as financial advisor to and fundraiser for the Ursuline School in New Rochelle, NY. In 1981 he was elected to the Knights of Malta as well as the Eastern Lieutenancy of the Knights of the Holy Sepulchre. Emmet was a member of Legatus, an international organization of Roman Catholics who are heads of companies, organizations, institutions and professional firms. After retirement, Emmet devoted time to the Archdiocese of New York primarily in Catholic Health Care. He was very proud of his Irish roots as a first generation Irish American. His avocation was Irish literature, culture and history. Emmet is survived by his daughter Maura O'Sullivan, granddaughter Siobhan O'Sullivan D'Angelo and former wife, Jeannie White O'Sullivan. His sister Kathleen, brother Kevin and former wife, Mary Baker O'Sullivan all predeceased him. A memorial service will be held at a later date.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store