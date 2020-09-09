Engin ANSAY

ANSAY -- Engin, age 77, passed away August 30th, 2020 surrounded by close family after a seven month long period of hospitalizations and rehabilitations where he kept his fighting spirit and enduring positivity.



Engin earned his bachelor's degree from the Faculty of Law at Ankara University and his LLB and diploma in International Law at Cambridge University, U.K. He was one of the youngest graduates in his class. He went on to pursue a meaningful career in international and multilateral diplomacy, serving as Ambassador to the United Nations of the Organization of the Islamic Conference and Consul General of Turkey in Los Angeles.



He was a fervent believer in democracy and diplomacy, forever in pursuit of bridging differences by peaceful means. He was part of the Sharm el-Sheikh Fact-Finding Committee headed by former U.S. Senator George Mitchell, which produced the 2001 Mitchell Report concerning the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. He received a Medal of Honor by His Holiness Pope John Paul II and held a decoration of MVO by H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, of England.



Nothing made Engin happier than being all together with his family. He was born to Dr. Sukru and Fahamet Ansay in Turkey and was the older brother of Mehmet Sakir. Engin married Esin Onat in 1970. He was the doting father of Esra Munnell and Serra Abramson, the proud and loving father-in-law of Clark Munnell and Adam Abramson and proudest grandfather to his five grandchildren Olivia, Gavin, Aydin, Koray and Taylan.



He traveled the globe and lived in Turkey, UK, Switzerland, Saudi Arabia and the USA. He loved skiing in the Alps as much as he loved scuba diving in the Red Sea.



Engin was known for his relentless positivity, consummate energy, eagerness to help, and sense of adventure. His booming voice and colorful sense of fashion matched his vibrant personality. He loved his family fiercely. He led by example through the end, shedding light and optimism everywhere he was.

