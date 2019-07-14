DWYER--Enid L. (Storm). Born in New Rochelle, NY on November 21, 1926, passed peacefully on the morning of July 10, 2019 with her companion by her side. She was the daughter of Langdon Kingsley Storm and Helen Bacon Payne Storm of Bronxville, NY, the granddaughter of Jules P. Storm and great-granddaughter of William H. Payne. Enid was an accomplished student, she graduated from Scarsdale High and attended Barnard College. She then became an executive secretary for The Exxon Corporation (formerly Standard Oil) and retired from her position after 25 years. Her passions were extensive; Golf, Tennis, Music, American History, she was an Avid Naturalist, and adored birds and horses, just to name a few. Enid also had a desire for travel, sightseeing and being a people watcher as she called it. She traveled extensively during her seven years of marriage to Albert Dwyer until his passing. She was always on the go, despite her slow progressing disease of Multiple Sclerosis. She never let it slow her down and fought it diligently for the past 50 years. Enid cherished her time and spent her life generously supporting causes dear to her heart, gifting to American Museums, pertaining to American Art and History, foundations related to incurable disease research and Yale University. She will be laid to rest at the family Mausoleum at Woodlawn Cemetery. The John F. Tierney Funeral Home Manchester, CT is handling the services. For online condolences, please visit: tierneyfuneralhome.com
Published in The New York Times on July 14, 2019