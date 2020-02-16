Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ENID MUNROE. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

MUNROE--Enid Hughes, Age 96, passed away on February 11, 2020 in New York City, surrounded by her loving family. An artist, teacher, and writer, Enid was a creative force. Her life and work exemplified a passion for art and world cultures, influenced by the family's years in Mexico and Japan and their travels through Asia and Europe. She was a resident of Westport, Connecticut for most of her career, and her paintings, drawings and collages were featured in numerous invitational and juried exhibitions both nationally and regionally. Enid's works are in the collections of the Brooklyn Museum; the Museum of Fine Arts, Springfield, MA; and the National Museum of American Art, Smithsonian Institution, among other public institutions. Enid was a treasured teacher at Silvermine Arts Center, New Canaan, CT, where she later served as a trustee; a founder of the Pequot Library Art Show, Southport, CT; and chair of the Library's Perkin Gallery, where she curated some 60 shows by regional artists. Enid was also a gardener and author of the book, An Artist in the Garden: A Guide to Creative and Natural Gardening, published by Henry Holt & Co. in 1994. For Enid, the Munroe family was her greatest creation and her deepest joy in life. She was the beloved wife of the late Henry Whitney Munroe and the inspiring mother of four daughters who followed her path in the arts: Victoria Sedgwick Munroe (Saltzman), Antonia Hughes Munroe (Fischer), Olivia Clark Munroe, and Alexandra Kneeland Munroe (Rosenkranz). As the "matriarch of Munroevia," she was the adored grandmother of Theodosia, Julia, Turner, Gabriel, Adelaide, Gordon, Michael, and Fiona and great- grandmother of Elsa, Henry, and Theodore. The legacy of her love, creativity, wisdom, and of all she taught lives on.



Published in The New York Times on Feb. 16, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close