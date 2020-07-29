1942 - 2020

Dr. Enrique Guillermo Sauer died on July 26, 2020 in Orlando, Florida after succumbing to viral pneumonia as a result of Covid-19. He was born in Buenos Aires, Argentina on October 7, 1942 to Karl Sauer from Metterzimmern, Germany and Germain Marie Mathurine LeDain from Vigneux-sur-Siene, France, both immigrants to Argentina. He graduated from Facultad de Ciencias Exactas of Universidad de Buenos Aires in 1964. He married his first wife Maria del Carmen Vara in Buenos Aires in 1965 and emigrated to the United States to be a graduate student in Physics at Brown University in Providence, RI where both of his sons were born. He became a citizen of the United States and started his career as a scientist in the aerospace industry. In 1980, at the age of 38, he moved to Orlando, Florida after taking a position at Martin Marietta (now Lockheed Martin) where he would spend the next 40 years of his life. He met his second wife, Vera Antunnes, in Orlando on July 4, 1986 and married her in on May 21, 1991.



He is best remembered as being a loving husband and father and for being a curious intellectual with a passion for Science and Argentine culture. His love and generous spirit were gifts bestowed upon his family and friends, and he will be greatly missed. Surviving are his wife, Vera Sauer of Orlando; children, Andrew Sauer (Rebecca) of Suffield, CT and William Sauer (Marybeth) of Newton, MA. Surviving grandchildren include Caleb Andrew, Anna Maria, and Grace Yvonne Sauer of Suffield, CT and Peter Joseph, and Katherine Marie Sauer of Newton, MA. He has 2 surviving sisters: Karin Vander Elst of Cary, NC and Beatriz de Pascual of Tenerife, Spain. An in-person ceremony for remembering the life of Dr. Enrique Sauer will be postponed until social gatherings in Florida and New England are no longer considered a risk for Covid-19 viral spread.

