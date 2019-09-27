1962 - 2019
Life is either a daring adventure or nothing!
Prof. Enrique Limon
* October 26, 1962 +September 20, 2019
Dearest Rick,
You were our rock, our soul, our inspiration and our beloved friend.
May we continue in your spirit.
We will never forget you.
Rest in Peace our beloved Rick
Your family, friends, partners, colleagues and students…
Lucia, Lou, Lilia, Socorro and Enrique Limon, Payton Limon, Makena Heitmeier Limon, Tatiana Martin, Missy Limon and Tracy Heitmeier Limon
Jose Manuel Mendoza Nasser, Miguel Angel Baltierra, Galia Solomonoff, Ruth Berktold, Nadine Pinkett, Eva Maria Castro, Raymund Ryan, Egbert Chu, Sheila Manier…
Your students Braden Young and Alex Wong, Agata Jakubowska, Nohar Agadi, Vardhan Mehta, Alex Elguera, Corey Arena, Ruby Tian, Jintana Tantinirundr and many many more….
(There will be a ceremony held at Pratt Institute on his birthday the 26th of October 2019. For information regarding the memorial please contact [email protected])
Published on NYTimes.com from Sept. 27 to Sept. 28, 2019