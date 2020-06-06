ENRIQUE MORE
MORE--Enrique Carlos MD, formerly of Wyckoff, NJ, died on May 19, in Philadelphia, PA. He was born in Montevideo, Uruguay, February 29, 1936, and relocated to Argentina as a child where he would later attend and graduate from the University of Buenos Aires, School of Medicine. In 1962, "Quique" married his classmate and love of his life, Evohe Dafne More, MD. (died 1980). Together they ran a well-know pediatric practice in Wyckoff, NJ in addition to individual practices in New York and New Jersey. He was a dedicated physician and beloved by his patients. Enrique is survived by his daughter, Daphne More and her husband Alan Maesaka and children, Miles and Julia and his son, Kenneth More and his wife Jennifer and their daughters, Maggie and Phoebe.


Published in New York Times on Jun. 6, 2020.
