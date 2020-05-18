BIRAN--Cantor Ephraim. Congregation Rodeph Sholom mourns the loss of our beloved Cantor Emeritus, Ephraim Biran, loving husband of Paula and father of Jonathan, Raphael and Alisa. Cantor Biran served as Cantor of CRS from 1963 until 1994. Under his tutelage our marvelous Children's Choir was created. He officiated at close to 1,000 B'nai Mitzvah and 300 Adult B'nai Mitzvah. He impacted generations of our congregation. We will miss his love of family, of the Jewish people, and our synagogue. His profound legacy is secure. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Paula, Jonathan and his wife, Sarah, Raphael, Alisa and her husband, Jeremy Ben-Ami, and his grandchildren, Lizzie, Lena, Shira, Ari, and all their dear ones. Robert N. Levine, D.D., Senior Rabbi Robert Steinman, President





