BIRAN-- Cantor Ephraim, died peacefully on May 16, 2020 in New York City. Born in 1925 in Petah Tikva, Israel, Ephraim was blessed with a warm, resonant voice and a gentle soul. A leading baritone in Israel, Ephraim met Paula, his life partner of 57 years, while visiting the United States in 1962. They became engaged five days later. Together, they raised three children, Jonathan, Raphael and Alisa. As cantor of Congregation Rodeph Sholom in Manhattan for more than 30 years, Ephraim had a lifelong impact on thousands of families and children. A loving husband, father and grandfather to Shira, Elizabeth, Ari and Lena, his family, friends and community will remember him forever. Graveside burial; no shiva planned. A celebration of his life will be scheduled at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the America-Israel Cultural Foundation (aicf.org/contribute), from which Ephraim received a grant to study voice abroad, setting him on his life's path.
Published in New York Times on May 18, 2020.