Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC PENISTON. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

PENISTON--Eric Walker, Jr. died Wednesday, September 25, 2019. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Deborah Haslam Peniston, his two sons Eric Winchester Peniston and Nathaniel Fitch Peniston, as well as his four grandchildren Olivia Lyerly Peniston, Daphne Winchester Peniston, Page Anne Peniston and Payton Elizabeth Peniston. His youngest son George Stuart Peniston predeceased him, dying on August 5, 2010. Eric was born in New York City on July 31, 1937 to Eric W. Peniston, Sr. and Dorothy Fitch, the author of "An Island in Time" about the founding of Vero Beach, FL. He graduated from Phillips Exeter Academy (PEA) and Cornell University, where he was a member of the Delta Kappa Epsilon fraternity. Eric served as the President of the PEA Alumni Association of NYC. Eric had a long, successful career in commercial real estate, where he was made the youngest Vice President in the history of Charles F. Noyes & Co., a well-known firm later bought by Helmsley-Spear. Most of his career, a duration of 27 years, was spent at Cushman & Wakefield, where he retired as a Senior Vice President of the company. Eric was proud of his distinguished maternal heritage as a descendant of Governor William Bradford and Elder William Brewster, who sailed on the Mayflower. He was also an heir of the Rev. James Fitch, who was one of the earliest settlers of Connecticut in 1638, and of Thomas Fitch, Captain General and Commander in Chief of His Majesty's Colony of Connecticut in 1757. His maternal grandfather, Winchester Fitch, built the first house on the barrier island of Vero Beach and was a co-founder of the Riomar Country Club, which he named. His paternal ancestors were direct descendants of Anthony Peniston who sailed from Essex, England in 1610, and was an original landowning settler of Bermuda. Eric was an avid golfer and longtime member of the Apawamis Club, John's Island, Riomar, Redstick Golf Club (of which he was a founding member), as well as the Racquet & Tennis Club. Eric was an opera enthusiast and a gourmet cook who was a member of the Chaine des Rotisseurs and enjoyed entertaining his wide circle of close friends.



Published in The New York Times on Sept. 29, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close