RICHENSTEIN--Eric. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the passing of Eric Richenstein, beloved son of our dear friends Larry and Mindy Richenstein, whose leadership and passion for Jewish philanthropy help us serve those in need. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Larry and Mindy, his sister Lisa Silverman (Andrew), his aunt Karen Kleinman (Richard), and the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 10, 2020