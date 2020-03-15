Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERIC RICHENSTEIN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

RICHENSTEIN--Eric. 37, tragically passed away on March 5, 2020, in a ski accident. Eric, an expert skier, moved to Boulder, CO four years ago for the lifestyle and to fulfill his passion for skiing and hiking Colorado's majestic mountains. Eric was a mensch. He was gentle, kind, and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He cared about the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice. In addition to Eric's lifelong love of nature, he was a master chef and earned a BA in culinary arts. He adored cooking for family and friends who cherished his delicious and beautifully presented creations. Eric was often the funniest guy in the room, known for his impressions and quick wit. He owned a dessert company, Minute Baked. To Eric, family was everything. He is survived by his parents, Mindy and Larry; sister and her husband, Lisa and Andrew Silverman; nephews, Austin and two-week-old Eli Silverman; aunts and uncles Karen and Richard Kleinman and Kenneth and Julie Richenstein; and his beloved English cream golden retriever Luna. He will be loved and remembered always.



RICHENSTEIN--Eric. 37, tragically passed away on March 5, 2020, in a ski accident. Eric, an expert skier, moved to Boulder, CO four years ago for the lifestyle and to fulfill his passion for skiing and hiking Colorado's majestic mountains. Eric was a mensch. He was gentle, kind, and fiercely loyal to his family and friends. He cared about the underdog and did not tolerate prejudice. In addition to Eric's lifelong love of nature, he was a master chef and earned a BA in culinary arts. He adored cooking for family and friends who cherished his delicious and beautifully presented creations. Eric was often the funniest guy in the room, known for his impressions and quick wit. He owned a dessert company, Minute Baked. To Eric, family was everything. He is survived by his parents, Mindy and Larry; sister and her husband, Lisa and Andrew Silverman; nephews, Austin and two-week-old Eli Silverman; aunts and uncles Karen and Richard Kleinman and Kenneth and Julie Richenstein; and his beloved English cream golden retriever Luna. He will be loved and remembered always. Published in The New York Times on Mar. 15, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close