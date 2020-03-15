RICHENSTEIN--Eric, 37, tragically passed away on March 5, 2020 in a ski accident. Eric was incredibly honest, loyal, trustworthy, passionate and kind. Eric was the most loving nephew. He was like a son to me. Eric had an amazing sense of humor with the best laugh. Eric loved and cherished his family more than anything. We cherished him and his Thanksgiving dinners, July 4th barbeques and daily phone calls. Eric loved living in Boulder and shared his passion of cooking, nature, hiking, skiing and his white golden retriever, Luna with daily pictures through texts with his family. Those who knew Eric lost a shinning light in their lives and a pure soul who will live on forever in our hearts. We will miss and love you always and forever. Rest in piece my love. Aunt Kippy & Uncle Richard



