SIMON--Dr. Eric. The world lost a great man. Dr. Eric Simon, passed away peacefully on Monday, March 30, two months shy of age 96, at his residence in Hackensack, NJ. Dr. Simon was the inspiration for the IES Brain Research Foundation, a volunteer run non-profit, established by his daughter Faye. Dr. Simon was proud to be a part of it, chairing the scientific committee, who chooses brilliant students to receive summer fellowships in neuroscience. Born in Wiesbaden, Germany, at age 14, Eric and his family were uprooted from their home as they fled Nazi persecution in 1938. His family settled in Cleveland, OH. He served in the United States Army during WWII. Post service, Dr. Simon began a long and distinguished career establishing himself as a scientist of worldwide renown, yet he remained forever humble. Dr. Simon joined the faculty at NYU Medical Center in 1959 and retired at the age of 90, in 2014, as Professor Emeritus, after more than 50 years of remarkable NIH and industry funded research In over 250 scientific articles, Dr. Simon made lasting contributions to the life sciences. While the most profound are in the opioid field, that work was preceded by many noteworthy contributions, including his studies of vitamin E metabolism, and proof of the chemical structure of two metabolites that came to be known as "Simon Metabolites." Among his many accomplishments, Dr. Eric Simon, discovered opiate receptors in the brain and coined the word, endorphin. This groundbreaking discovery of key opioid receptors in the brain led modern research toward a better understanding of the biological basis of drug addiction and pain, and advanced the study of other diseases and disorders of the brain such as schizophrenia, PTSD, Parkinson's, and Alzheimer's, and the role of the endogenous opioid system on ingestive behavior. Dr. Simon trained many who went on to be outstanding scientists themselves. Dr. Simon was the recipient of numerous prestigious honors and awards including the Pacesetter Award given by the National Institute on Drug Abuse; the Louis and Bert Freedman Foundation Award from the New York Academy of Sciences; and the Nathan B. Eddy Memorial Award from the Committee on Problems of Drug Dependence. He was also recognized by a number of universities, having received the Alumni Professional Achievement Citation from the University of Chicago, and an Honorary Doctorate from the Universite Rene Descartes in Paris. Dr. Simon will be remembered not only for his giant contributions toward understanding the biological basis of drug addiction and other disorders of the brain, but also for being warm and remarkably modest. Eric lived with his wife, the love of his life in Teaneck for 54 years until moving to Hackensack in 2008. In addition to neuroscience (and of course his wife), one of Eric's passions was skiing, which he did until he was 86. It provided many wonderful family times together. Predeceased by his loving wife Irene in 2017, he is survived by his adoring family: daughter Faye and her husband Len, son Martin, son Larry and his wife Lea, four grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren and his brother, Walter. An amazing person, brilliant man, outstanding scientist, Eric loved his family and friends with a passion, warmth, love, generosity-like no other. He was kind to and interested in everyone. He had a zest to live, a "joie de vivre" beyond anyone we knew. He has deeply touched so many hearts. He will be remembered by so many, but his passing leaves a huge hole, at the same time that his life leaves a huge impact and presence. A virtual graveside service was held on Monday, April 6th. Once the COVID-19 situation is under control, we will have an in person gathering to celebrate his life and mourn his death together. Donations in Dr. Eric Simons' name may be made to: IES Brain Research Foundation at www.iesBrainResearch.org Questions: Faye Simon Harac daughter of Irene and Eric Simon faye722@centurylink.net or iesbrainresearch@gmail.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in New York Times on May 6, 2020.