SPRINGER--Eric W., Esq. Health Law Pioneer and Civil Rights Activist May 17, 1929 - September 5, 2020. Eric W. Springer, Esq. peacefully made his transition at home on September 5th at the age of 91. Springer was a founding partner of the first Hospital and Health Law firm, Horty, Springer & Mattern. A Senior Editor of ACTION KIT for Hospital Law and Estes Park Institute, he authored several books including Nursing and the Law, Group Practice and the Law and Automated Medical Records and the Law. Active in the community, he was the first Black President of the Allegheny County Bar Association; was a member of the Pittsburgh Commission on Human Relations; and served on numerous boards including Pittsburgh Public Theater, the John Heinz History Center. He enjoyed 61 harmonious years of marriage with his wife Cecile M. Springer with whom he raised two children, Brian and Christina Springer. He cherished five grandchildren, Imani Nia Norris (Springer), Maryn Springer, Daja and Brian Springer and Winston Nunley and delighted in four great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, remembrances in his name be made to: Oakwood Friends School, Eric Springer Scholarship Fund. Services will be held 10 AM, September 18th, St. Paul Cathedral, Pittsburgh. Arrangements by John A. Freyvogel Sons, Inc. Pittsburgh.





