VACCA--Eric. Benenson Capital Partners mourns the loss of our great friend, confidante, and trusted advisor, Eric Vacca. We will miss his kindness, wit, intelligence, humor and loyalty. He was always there for everyone who needed him. For the past 25 years he worked to help make the Benenson Capital Company the success that it is. We will all miss him, forever. Our deepest, heartfelt condolences go out to his wife, Laurie, his daughter, Meredith, his son, Eric and his entire family. Love, Bill, Fred, Lawrence, Richard, Jim, Sal, Jackie, Laura, Gary, Dave, Suzanne and Zak
Published in The New York Times on Apr. 14, 2020