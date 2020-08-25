1/
ERIC YARBRO
YARBRO--Eric S. Our good friend and esteemed colleague, Eric Yarbro, at Colliers International passed away suddenly. He was entrepreneurial, creative, charismatic, charming and a tireless worker. He was a stalwart advocate for diversity and his philanthropic efforts were concentrated in promoting the career advancement of minorities. Condolences to his son, Hunter, his daughter, Dominque and his wife, Grace. You really mattered and your legacy will be sustained. Rest in peace, our friend. Robert L. Freedman, Jonathan Plotkin, G. Taylor Bell & Timothy G. Pond


Published in New York Times on Aug. 25, 2020.
