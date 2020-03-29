ERDBERG--Erica Raye, passed away peacefully at the Hebrew Home in Riverdale on March 26, 2020. The daughter of the late Betty and Carl Erdberg, she was a retired social worker who helped generations of children to be placed in adoptive homes. Erica was a graduate of The High School of Music and Art (now LaGuardia High School) and Queens College. She earned her Master's Degree in Social Work from the University of Chicago. She will always be remembered for her warmth, generosity, love of music, sense of humor, and the love she extended to her family and friends. Erica is survived by her sister and brother-in-law, Claudia and Jim Warburg, her nieces and their spouses, Emily and Lincoln Larson and Anya and Chris Ford, and her great- nieces and nephew, Aliya Larson, Collin Larson, and Mia Ford. She is also survived by her stepchildren, Nina Frieman, Glenn Anderson, Shana and David Bloom, Michael and Joan Frieman, grandchildren Madisen Anderson and Delilah Frieman, and cousins, Barbara Schlachet, Liam Mitchell, Laurel and Edward Gordon, Fred Gang, and their children and grandchildren. She was predeceased by family and friends, Myra Segal, Cy Segal, Monroe Frieman, Susan Gang, and Jacob Levitz, her longtime companion. A celebration of Erica's life will be held at a later date. Memorials may be made to: No Kid Hungry www.nokidhumgry.org
Published in The New York Times on Mar. 29, 2020