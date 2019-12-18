TISHMAN--Erica Lindenbaum. The Board and staff of the American Friends of the Israel Museum and of the Israel Museum, Jerusalem are deeply saddened by the tragic and untimely death of Erica Tishman, daughter of our dear friend, Board and Executive Committee member and generous supporter, Linda Lindenbaum. The Lindenbaum family has supported the Museum for many decades. We offer heartfelt condolences to Linda, Steven and the entire family. Stephen Lash & Judy Steinhardt, Board Co-Chairs, AFIM Jill Bernstein, President, AFIM Ido Bruno, Anne & Jerome Fisher Director, IMJ James Snyder, Director Emeritus, IMJ Leah Siegel, Exec Dir, AFIM
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 18, 2019