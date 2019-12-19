TISHMAN--Erica. We are devastated by the tragic death of our dearest friend Erica. Our hearts are broken for Erica's adoring family and especially for Steven, her beloved husband of 37 years. Theirs was a rare love story. Erica's family was the center of her universe. There are no words to express the depth of our grief from the loss of this loving, unique, and remarkable woman and friend. Lori and David Cindy and David Lynne and Avery Debbie and Brett Teri and Barry Stacey and Curtis Amy and Michael Fran and Jack
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 19, 2019