TISHMAN--Erica Lindenbaum. The trustees, faculty, and administration of Riverdale Country School deeply regret the untimely passing of Erica Lindenbaum Tishman '77, distinguished alumna, parent, and former trustee and extend our sympathies to her husband, Steven; children, Adam '05, Stuart '07, and Julia '11; mother, Linda Lewis Lindenbaum '54; sister and brother-in-law, Laurie Lindenbaum '81 and Robert Horne; and nieces and nephew, Sarah '15, Max '19, and Rachel '20. Her friendship and counsel will be greatly missed.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 19, 2019