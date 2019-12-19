TISHMAN--Erica, was an invaluable force and irreplaceable ally to Educational Alliance. She served on our board for more than a decade, three years of which she spent as our Board Chair - the first woman to do so in our 130 year history. Under her leadership and support, she oversaw some of our milestone projects, including the rebuilding of the Manny Cantor Center and the opening of our Center for Recovery and Wellness. But Erica not only gave over her time, resources, and professional talent to EA, she was deeply connected to our community and staff. Erica will be dearly missed and we send our sincere condolences to her husband, her family, and to all of her friends. Roberta Karp, Chairman of the Board and Alan van Capelle, President and CEO



