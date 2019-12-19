TISHMAN--Erica. UJA-Federation of New York mourns the tragic passing of our dear friend Erica Tishman, beloved wife of Steven. Erica was a true leader and exhibited a deep passion for Jewish philanthropy and helping our New York community. Erica leaves behind a loving family that will continue her legacy. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her. We extend our heartfelt condolences to Steven; to her mother, Linda Lindenbaum; and to the entire family. Amy A. B. Bressman, President; David L. Moore, Chair of the Board; Eric S. Goldstein, CEO
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 19, 2019