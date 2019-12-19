TISHMAN--Erica Lindenbaum. Erica Tishman passed away unexpectedly on December 17, 2019 at the age of 60. Erica was born and raised in New York, attending Riverdale Country School before Princeton University where she met the love of her life, Steven. The two moved to Boston so that Erica could attend Harvard University where she obtained her Master's in Architecture. Erica enjoyed a long and successful career as an architect spanning over 30 years at Beyer Blinder Belle and ultimately as an owner at DeWitt Tishman Architects. More recently, she worked as a Vice President at Zubatkin Owner Representation. Despite her many professional achievements, Erica's life was defined by her service to others and her love of family. Erica served as the former chair of the board of directors at the Educational Alliance as well as serving on the boards of trustees at Riverdale Country School and at Central Synagogue. Erica is survived by her loving husband, Steven, her children, Adam, Stuart, and Julia, her daughters-in-law, Julia and Ricki, and her grandson, Spencer. She is also survived by her mother, Linda, her sister, Laurie and her family, as well as countless friends and colleagues. Erica will forever be remembered as an extraordinary friend and a world class mother and grandmother. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Educational Alliance.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 19, 2019