Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for ERICA TISHMAN. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

TISHMAN--Erica. With a heavy heart, we acknowledge the passing of our beloved Erica Tishman. She filled many roles in her life including mother, sister, daughter, aunt, friend, architect, philanthropist and community leader. To all her passions, she brought intelligence, dedication, leadership and results. She made a difference in the world and we are all worse off for her passing. The deeds and lessons she taught us however will live on in her family and close friends. We will do our best to carry the torch for her going forward. She cannot be replaced but as the leader of her family and our community; she gave us the tools to repair our broken hearts and fulfill the objectives she can no longer execute herself. She leaves behind her immediate family including her adoring husband Steven, her children and their spouses Adam and Julia, Stuart and Ricki and Julia; Erica's sister and brother-in-law Laurie Lindenbaum and Robert Horne; and Erica's mother, Linda Lindenbaum. They and all of her extended family, friends and colleagues will always cherish her memory. Her impact is infinite even if her life cannot be. We in particular feel so blessed to have been embraced by Erica when we became part of the Tishman family through Stuart and Ricki's marriage. There will always be a hole in our hearts but we will carry on as we know she would have insisted - enjoying and counting our blessings and working to leave the world in a better place than we inherited it. Rest in Peace. Love the Shenfeld and Gould families



Published in The New York Times on Dec. 19, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for New York Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close