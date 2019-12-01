FULD--Erich, died in February 2019 at age 96. When he was 15, he and his family fled Nazi Germany and came to the U.S. He served proudly and honorably in the U.S. Army as a Combat Engineer during WWII. Erich was a talented craftsman and successful entrepreneur in the jewelry industry. He was an active member of various Jewish organizations. Erich was married to his beloved wife Lottie for 69 years until her death. He was a loving, devoted husband, father, grandfather, and great- grandfather.
Published in The New York Times on Dec. 1, 2019