Campos, Ernest F. (Ernie) died on September 29,2019 after a courageous 4 year battle with pancreatic cancer. He tackled his illness his way; a testament to how he lived his life. Born in Cuba on December 2, 1946, he came to the United States with his family in 1960. He attended Manhattan College of Engineering. He was a businessman and a fixture in the Hudson Heights Community since 1969. Proprietor of Varcamp Supermarket and Cabrini Wines & Liquor. He was a lover of good food and wine and a confidant to many; always happy to talk about business, history, and the human condition. He was a devoted son, brother, and friend. He is survived by his loving sister Mina, brother-in-law Stanley, nephews David and Alec (Spergel), his loving partner Dawn Plyley, trusted friend Dean Ericson, and his many friends and neighbors throughout "The Heights" and the world.