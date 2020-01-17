KALMAN--Ernest M., of Bedford Hills, NY and Wellington, FL, passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 16, 2020. He was 85 years old. He is survived by his wife, Joan (Laurent) and their son Jeffrey and three adored grandchildren Cassandra, Ellie and Ian along with a sister Diane Hallenbeck and her family. He attended Tabor Academy in Rhode Island and graduated from Bucknell University where he served on the Board for many years. His charitable efforts were numerous starting with the Kalman-Posner Building which he put up on the Bucknell campus with his friend Sam in honor of their late fathers. He was also a Benefactor of the Albert Einstein College of Medicine and served on their Board of Overseers for many years; as well as founding a laboratory for cancer research along with his sister Diane and her late husband Bill. He partnered in the building of the William Hallenbeck Learning Center which serves children with cerebral palsy in Westchester County. He supported many Jewish causes including Temple Israel in New Rochelle where he grew up. He enjoyed all kinds of sports but especially loved playing golf with his friends at Rockrimmon Country Club. Ernie was a warm, caring person who will be sorely missed by all who loved him. Service promptly at 10am on Monday, January 20 at Temple Kolami at 252 Soundview Avenue, White Plains, NY. Interment to follow at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.



