KALMAN--Ernest. On Thursday, January 16th, Ernie (age 85), loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and uncle, passed peacefully at home. Words cannot express our loss and how blessed we feel to have had him in our lives. Ernie was ever present and available to family, friends, and loved ones. He was a devoted and loving husband, who was fiercely proud of and affectionate towards his son Jeffrey, and grandchildren, Cassandra, Elianna, and Ian. He made himself present and available to them in all their endeavors, whether sports, academics, or leisure activities. Ernie gave generously to many causes and made a difference in the lives many. He enjoyed giving and helping others both within and outside his family, yet never obligated anyone for his generosity. As with his love for his family, his generosity was unconditional. Always curious and active, with the heart and soul of an adventurer, his spirit now soars where his body could not keep up. We will love you forever and miss you presently until the day we meet again. Joan, Jeffrey, Cassandra, Elianna, and Ian Kalman



