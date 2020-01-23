KALMAN--Ernest. Albert Einstein College of Medicine mourns the loss of Ernest "Ernie" Kalman, 85, former member of the Einstein Board of Overseers, who passed away on January 16, 2020. Ernie built upon the legacy of his father, Henry Kalman, as a steadfast supporter of Einstein's mission. He was a great champion of cancer research, and together with his sister Diane Hallenbeck and her late husband, Bill, founded the Hallenbeck / Kalman Cancer Research Laboratory. The Einstein community will celebrate Ernie's lasting impact for generations to come. Gordon F. Tomaselli, M.D. Marilyn and Stanley M. Katz Dean Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Published in The New York Times on Jan. 23, 2020